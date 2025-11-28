Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.95 Million Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,824,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 34.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,813,000 after purchasing an additional 225,848 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.17 and a 200-day moving average of $117.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $73.05 and a one year high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

