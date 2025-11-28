Portland General Electric Company $POR Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,291.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $46,000.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Portland General Electric Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.19.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The company had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.36%.

In other Portland General Electric news, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,737.50. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. Mizuho set a $47.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

