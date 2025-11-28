Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 238.3% during the second quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 33,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 68,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 43,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.38.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $191.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.66 and a one year high of $223.36.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

