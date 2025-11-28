Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,759 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,984,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $429,249,000 after acquiring an additional 415,103 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 51,455.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,970 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Ryder System by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,456,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $209,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,253,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 846,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,774,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE:R opened at $172.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $195.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.50 and a 200-day moving average of $171.81.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.01. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.96%.The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Ryder System has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.500-3.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.89.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

