Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in MKS Inc. $MKSI

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in MKS Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MKS were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MKS by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in MKS by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MKS by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 975 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS by 63.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MKS during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MKS

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $29,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,410.55. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $36,642.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,182.68. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $716,597 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $152.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.74. MKS Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. MKS had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 7.11%.The firm had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. MKS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.610 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. MKS’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of MKS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MKS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Mizuho set a $175.00 price target on shares of MKS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered MKS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

MKS Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

