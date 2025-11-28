William Monteleone Sells 99,284 Shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) CEO William Monteleone sold 99,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,284,104.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253,399.30. This represents a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Par Pacific Trading Down 0.4%
Par Pacific stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -159.99 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $3.97. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $34,609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,088 shares during the period. FJ Investments LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,294,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,750,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Par Pacific by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,438,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 681,190 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.
