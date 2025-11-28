JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM is Empirical Finance LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $308.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

