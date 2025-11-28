Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,450 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $43,574,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Littelfuse by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 618,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,628,000 after acquiring an additional 176,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 97.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 216,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 106,912 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Littelfuse by 39.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 311,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,687,000 after purchasing an additional 88,151 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,546,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Littelfuse Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $256.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.10 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.75.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.