MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,278 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTG. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 262.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 3,067.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 118.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “cautious” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

Insider Transactions at MGIC Investment

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,318.80. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,203 shares of company stock worth $5,989,909. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MTG opened at $28.38 on Friday. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $21.94 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $304.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.16 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.96% and a return on equity of 14.63%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.29%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.