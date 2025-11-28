APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in APA were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of APA by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,080,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,876,000 after buying an additional 2,894,543 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,533,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at $17,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:APA opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. APA had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 10.53%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that APA Corporation will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on APA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of APA in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.