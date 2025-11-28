DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Holdings Decreased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,843 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after purchasing an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. B. Riley upgraded DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG opened at $9.50 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.38 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The business had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Featured Stories

