Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 8,619 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 291.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $218.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.80 and a 52-week high of $221.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.72 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.30% and a return on equity of 19.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

