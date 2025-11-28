Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. $ABG Stock Holdings Lessened by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $250,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Stephens raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $234.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $312.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.87.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.15%.Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.