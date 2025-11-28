Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 13,722 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. $COMM

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CommScope were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,783.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,182 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in CommScope by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $19.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.28. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities set a $25.00 target price on CommScope in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of CommScope to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

