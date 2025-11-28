Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Oklo were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth $2,806,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Oklo by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 635.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 62,993 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 33,860 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total value of $6,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,064,000. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $33,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OKLO. Zacks Research raised Oklo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oklo in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $146.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Oklo Stock Up 3.6%

OKLO opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $193.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

