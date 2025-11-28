Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Cuts Position in JBG SMITH Properties $JBGS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lowered its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,365 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBGS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 123.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 103.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JBGS. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JBG SMITH Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, New Street Research set a $19.00 price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Insider Transactions at JBG SMITH Properties

In related news, insider Steven A. Museles sold 16,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $318,233.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Evan Regan-Levine sold 5,714 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $134,964.68. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 45,015 shares of company stock worth $933,040 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JBG SMITH Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $18.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.31. JBG SMITH Properties has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $24.30.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 30.57%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

Featured Stories

