Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 57,403 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc $UUUU

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 142.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,403 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 27.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 19,230.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 27.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Alex G. Morrison sold 38,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $588,832.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 149,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,154.40. This represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Chalmers sold 150,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 911,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,216,950.80. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 409,656 shares of company stock worth $6,112,645 over the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Energy Fuels to $26.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $14.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43. Energy Fuels Inc has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

Energy Fuels Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

