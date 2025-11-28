Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 1,106 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Saia were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 52.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 21.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $328.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Redburn Partners set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.10.

Saia Stock Down 0.1%

SAIA opened at $279.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $289.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.29. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.12 and a twelve month high of $587.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Saia

In related news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.