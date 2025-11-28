Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation $PGC Shares Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 338.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 40.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.56. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $473.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.31%.

PGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, EVP Lisa Chalkan sold 2,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $74,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,799.30. The trade was a 9.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $93,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,197.05. This trade represents a 37.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,702 shares of company stock worth $167,461. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

(Free Report)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

