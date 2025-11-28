Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 6,080 Shares of Westlake Corporation $WLK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Westlake Corporation (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 215.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Westlake were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Westlake by 3,005.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Westlake by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.72. Westlake Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $129.86. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.47). Westlake had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Corporation will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently -28.57%.

WLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Westlake from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Westlake in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $90.00 price objective on Westlake and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

