Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 80,500 Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in Equinox Gold by 37.1% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 7,699,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 155,460 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 2,054.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 109,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EQX. Scotiabank upgraded Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Cormark raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Cibc World Mkts raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinox Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of EQX opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.07. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

