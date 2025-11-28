Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 36,107 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,107 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.13% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,957,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 114,369 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,877,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 257,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 793,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Summit Redstone set a $4.50 price target on Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Summit Hotel Properties Price Performance

Shares of INN opened at $5.36 on Friday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $583.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.56 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.21.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Featured Articles

