Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $607,000 in Arrive AI Inc. $ARAI

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arrive AI Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Arrive AI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrive AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $793,000.

NASDAQ ARAI opened at $3.84 on Friday. Arrive AI Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $131.38 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21.

Arrive AI ( NASDAQ:ARAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARAI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Arrive AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrive AI in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Arrive AI in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrive AI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Arrive AI

We were incorporated on April 30, 2020, in the State of Delaware under the name of Dronedek Corporation. The Company changed its name to Arrive Technology Inc on July 27, 2023. The Company changed its name to Arrive AI Inc on September 30, 2024. We are a developmental technology company with a focus on designing and implementing a commercially viable smart mailbox and platform system for smart, secure, and seamless exchange of packages, goods, supplies, food, and medications between people, through the use of robots, and drones.

