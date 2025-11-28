Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 9,887 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,887 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 23,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 111,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on PBA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $911.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

