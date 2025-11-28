Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires 6,616 Shares of Fluor Corporation $FLR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 74.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fluor were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fluor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 2,695.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluor in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Fluor during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Fluor Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of FLR stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. Fluor Corporation has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Fluor had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 25.35%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

