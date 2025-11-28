Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF $LGOV

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45,777 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,805,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGOV opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.54. The stock has a market cap of $664.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,663.17 and a beta of 0.33. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $22.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45,645.33%.

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

