Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. $HLIO

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404,745 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of Helios Technologies worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $21,036,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 1,593.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 324,167 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 350,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after buying an additional 130,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,771,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 72,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $53.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.33. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%.During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Helios Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.670-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

