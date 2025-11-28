Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $323,000 Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 951.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 8.81%.The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Vertical Research set a $37.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

