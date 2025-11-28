Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,547 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Avantor by 4.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Avantor by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 381,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Avantor by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69,772 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,000. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avantor Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AVTR opened at $11.74 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -90.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

