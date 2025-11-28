Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 241,864 OPAL Fuels Inc. $OPAL

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 241,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of OPAL Fuels at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 578,209 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 711,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 91.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 243,399 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the first quarter worth about $683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPAL opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.69 million, a PE ratio of 119.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.51. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OPAL. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised OPAL Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.81.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

