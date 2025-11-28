Intech Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. $LFST

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $70,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $70,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd increased its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lisa K. Miller sold 57,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $368,053.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 261,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,107.56. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LFST shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.67 and a beta of 1.15. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $363.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.06 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. LifeStance Health Group’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. LifeStance Health Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

