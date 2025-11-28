Green Dot Corporation $GDOT Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Green Dot worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 350,400.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Green Dot by 131.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $14.25 price objective on Green Dot and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Green Dot Trading Up 3.9%

Green Dot stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64. Green Dot Corporation has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $491.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.84 million. Green Dot had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Green Dot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Green Dot Corporation will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

(Free Report)

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.