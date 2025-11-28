PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,438 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Envista by 1,985.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,541 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,387,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,760,000 after buying an additional 1,625,206 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Envista by 243.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,065,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 755,725 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,163,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,686,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,893,000 after acquiring an additional 398,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Envista Holdings Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.49 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on Envista in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

