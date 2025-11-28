TreeHouse Foods, Inc. $THS Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,421 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $460,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $3,085,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,573,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,974,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THS. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.25. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $841.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

