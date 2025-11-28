Global Partners LP $GLP Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,647 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLP. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 42.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Partners by 22.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLP. Wall Street Zen cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Global Partners from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Global Partners Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE GLP opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $39.70 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.43). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Partners news, COO Mark Romaine sold 9,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $462,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 130,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,714,514.64. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

Featured Articles

