Intech Investment Management LLC Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. $SCS

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,896 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Steelcase worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Steelcase by 3,634.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 4,509.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Steelcase by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Price Performance

SCS stock opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $17.40.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SCS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Noble Financial cut shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

