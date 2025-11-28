Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 29,927 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. $AHH

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,927 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of AHH stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.92. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Armada Hoffler Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.030-1.070 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 294.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

