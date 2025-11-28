Cadre Holdings, Inc. $CDRE Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cadre were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cadre by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadre by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after buying an additional 41,476 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cadre by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 41,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 277.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadre by 19.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cadre in a report on Friday, October 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cadre from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cadre in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cadre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 86,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $3,389,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,129,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,042,271. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $155.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.96 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Cadre has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

Cadre Profile

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

