GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $6.06 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,182 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 564,387.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 90,549,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,040,162,000 after acquiring an additional 90,533,328 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $18,733,827,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microsoft by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,787,746 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,316,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600,470 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 691,386,214 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $259,539,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,338,953 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,521,349,000 after buying an additional 6,101,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.8%

Microsoft stock opened at $485.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $510.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $499.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson set a $650.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Baird R W raised Microsoft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $634.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at $239,402,668.08. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

