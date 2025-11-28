First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.4007 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTA. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 864,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 59.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 201,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

