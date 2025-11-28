First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.70.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.9%
The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a $0.4007 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
