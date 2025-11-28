New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 20.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) were up 20.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 579,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 520% from the average daily volume of 93,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 price target on shares of New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.92 million, a P/E ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.27.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

