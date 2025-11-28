Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.00.

Astronics Trading Up 6.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -454.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.08 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 22.89%.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

