Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $22.01 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 192,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,125 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 67,156 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 183,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter valued at $2,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $562,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,533,880.45. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $140.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.66 and its 200 day moving average is $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.37. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $168.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

