S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,479 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STBA. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 324,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

S&T Bancorp Price Performance

STBA opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm had revenue of $103.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a boost from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, for a total transaction of $91,375.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,201.75. This represents a 5.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STBA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on S&T Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on S&T Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STBA

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.