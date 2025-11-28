Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 124.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,571 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.16% of OceanFirst Financial worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

