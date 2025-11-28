SG Americas Securities LLC Has $399,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $785.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.71.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,616.40. This represents a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $861.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $781.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $734.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

