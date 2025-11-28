MSA Safety Incorporporated $MSA Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 3,400.0% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $161.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52-week low of $127.86 and a 52-week high of $182.85.

MSA Safety Incorporporated ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The firm had revenue of $468.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

In related news, President Stephanie L. Sciullo sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $400,213.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 9,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,659.33. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 333 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $53,613.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,874. This trade represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.20.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

