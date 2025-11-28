Creative Planning Buys 23,070 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. $DBX

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Dropbox by 25.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,114,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after acquiring an additional 255,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Dropbox by 40.9% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 254,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 73,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ DBX opened at $29.67 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

In related news, insider William T. Yoon sold 11,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $344,728.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,662 shares in the company, valued at $6,745,645.92. This represents a 4.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $294,659.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 435,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,716,935.80. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 342,939 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Profile

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

