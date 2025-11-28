Creative Planning Acquires 2,254 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 150.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,616,000 after purchasing an additional 408,826 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resideo Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Channel Holdings Ii L.P. Cd&R purchased 566,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.82 per share, with a total value of $18,034,239.56. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 14,960,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,042,855.44. This represents a 3.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich acquired 8,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $250,011.32. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 340,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,450,252.28. The trade was a 2.45% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,106,480 shares of company stock valued at $66,948,531. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of REZI stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.22. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.64.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.570-2.670 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.420-0.520 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

