Creative Planning Increases Position in AvePoint, Inc. $AVPT

Creative Planning grew its position in shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in AvePoint were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVPT. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in AvePoint by 2,028.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in AvePoint by 109.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 3,458.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,577 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AvePoint Stock Performance
Shares of AVPT opened at $12.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.49. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $20.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVPT. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $22.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of AvePoint from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.03.
View Our Latest Research Report on AVPT
Insider Transactions at AvePoint
In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong sold 18,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total value of $252,829.80. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 15,040,668 shares in the company, valued at $207,561,218.40. This represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $27,775.44. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 631,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,497,351.79. The trade was a 0.29% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,720,780 shares of company stock valued at $86,945,866. Corporate insiders own 26.19% of the company’s stock.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.
See Also
